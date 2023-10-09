PURE EVIL: Hamas Barbarians Call the Mother of Two Beautiful Israeli Sisters They Kidnapped at Dance Party to Taunt Her

Hamas barbarians called the mother of two beautiful Israeli sisters the kidnapped at a dance party on Saturday. Hamas drove the girls and several more back to Gaza during the raid.
Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.
Israel has released the names of the missing women following Saturday’s Hamas attack.
40 young women are pictured as missing.
page 2
The New York Post reported:
A Hamas terrorist called the mother of two young women who were kidnapped at a music festival and mocked them after they were dragged off to the Gaza Strip, a family friend said.
Tamar David, of Beit Dagan, received the harrowing phone Sunday morning call from the operative, who apparently obtained the phone number from one of her daughters, Hodia, 25, and Tair, 27, Mako reported.
“He called Hodia and Tair’s mother, Tamar, and laughed at the family,” family friend Tal Hezekiah told the news outlet in Hebrew, adding that he grabbed the phone from the anguished mom.
Mako reported:
Hodaya and Tair’s father called on the world was on the phone with his girl for 30 minutes before someone took the phone and he heard heavy breathing.
Via @N12News:
Uri, whose daughters Hodaya and Tair are still missing after being attacked by Hamas terrorists during a music festival, says, “We have to bring our kids back home”.#IStandWithIsrael #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/hmQJr6rgoV
— Noy Hilda (@NoyHilda) October 8, 2023
The girls’ father added: “I don’t know where they are. Either they’re being raped in Gaza or they’re lying in some ditch that’s a half-hour drive from me.”
Uri David, whose daughters, Tair and Hodaya are missing: “48 hours have passed and I haven’t received a shred of information—not from the police, not from the hospitals, not from anyone. My two daughters are there. I shut my eyes and I don’t know where they are. Either they’re…
— Mike (@Doranimated) October 9, 2023