PURE EVIL: Hamas Barbarians Call the Mother of Two Beautiful Israeli Sisters They Kidnapped at Dance Party to Taunt Her

by
Hamas terrorists called the mother of two kidnapped sisters to taunt her on the phone.

Hamas barbarians called the mother of two beautiful Israeli sisters the kidnapped at a dance party on Saturday. Hamas drove the girls and several more back to Gaza during the raid.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

Israel has released the names of the missing women following Saturday’s Hamas attack.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

page 2

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.