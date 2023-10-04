“Protecting Democracy” in Germany: ANTIFA poison ATTACK on AfD Head Tino Chrupalla, Alice Weidel in Hiding After Death Threats

by
Campaigning Bavarian style: AfD Chair Alice Weidel (center) with candidate Katrin Ebner-Steiner and Austrian pundit Gerald Grosz before the threats

The Chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Tino Chrupalla was rushed to the hospital  in the South German town of Ingolstadt after being attacked by Antifa radicals with a syringe containing an unknown substance. Co-Chair Alice Weidel is in hiding under police protection after credible threats of assassination.

AfD Chair Tino Chrupalla was rushed to the hospital this afternoon under police protection after a rally in Ingolstadt, home of the car maker Audi. Apparently he was attacked by Antifa radicals with a syringe and suffered an anaphylactic shock. Chrupalla allegedly pointed to two young men (photo) before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. A syringe was found at the scene.

An antifa counter-protest was permitted to take place within throwing distance, supported by the establishment parties.

AfD Co-Chair Alice Weidel has been in hiding under police protection for ten days after credible assassination threats, the party revealed.  Weidel had to cancel plans to campaign for the AfD ahead of state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on Sunday, Oct. 8

The AfD is currently polling at 23% nationally, making it the most popular single party in Germany. Leftist media went bonkers over the weekend after Elon Musk shared a post by Italian account Radio Genoa which called on Germans to support the AfD.

Thousands of Germans showed up on the National Holiday Oct. 3 in Berlin and Munich to call for the government to step down.

The Stasi tactics used by the German government to attack the AfD should come as no suprise to anyone: German chancellor Olaf Scholz partnered with the East German Stasi when he was a young activist, government officials like Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and “Diversity Czar” Ferda Ataman wrote essays for far-left “Antifa” magazine. AfD candidate Stefan Jurca was attacked in Augsburg in August, AfD Vice-Speaker in the Bundestag Beatrix von Storch was attacked with feces by a disgusting leftist, as Gateway Pundit reported.

 

 

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 

