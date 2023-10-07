Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Condemns Hamas Terror Attacks in Israel, Calls for Unwavering Support

In a powerful statement issued today, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vehemently condemned the coordinated Hamas terror attacks in Israel that have left scores of Israeli civilians dead and wounded.

The surprise attacks, which were executed with a high degree of coordination by land, sea, and air, have also resulted in the kidnapping of Israelis who have been taken into Gaza. More than 5,000 rockets were fired at Israeli cities across the country, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

Kennedy’s statement was unequivocal in its condemnation of the attacks and its support for Israel.

He said, “This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state’s right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself — now. As President, I’ll make sure that our policy is unambiguous so that the enemies of Israel will think long and hard before attempting aggression of any kind.”

Kennedy also praised the Biden White House for its strong statements of support for Israel, but emphasized that more needs to be done. Kennedy argues that mere words are not enough.

“I applaud the strong statements of support from the Biden White House for Israel in her hour of need. However, the scale of these attacks means it is likely that Israel will need to wage a sustained military campaign to protect its citizens. Statements of support are fine, but we must follow through with unwavering, resolute, and practical action. America must stand by our ally throughout this operation and beyond as it exercises its sovereign right to self-defense,” he added.