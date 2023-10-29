President Trump Slams “Crooked Joe Biden” In Fiery Sioux City, Iowa Speech (VIDEO)

President Trump arrived in Sioux City, Iowa early Sunday afternoon. This is Trump’s 8th stop to Iowa in about a 5-week time period as AP reported.

President Trump deplaned in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday afternoon to give a speech on the importance of the 2024 election.

Trump was cheered on as he walked on stage to give his speech to a packed house.

President Trump slammed “Crooked Joe Biden” and the destructive Biden Regime.

Trump: “If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration has done.”

Those words ring true. The evidence is clearly there with hyperinflation, open borders, and out-of-control crime rates in cities. The Biden regime has also weaponized the DOJ against the patriots of this country and J6ers while allowing leftists to destroy our nation with little to no consequences.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Old Joe being under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for stolen classified documents that were used for potential monetary gain.

The House Oversight Committee earlier this month launched an investigation into whether Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents were used to make his family millions of dollars.

“We are investigating whether classified documents President Biden was caught mishandling included sensitive information related to specific countries involved in his family’s foreign business schemes that brought in millions for the Bidens,” the Oversight Committee said earlier this month.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Chairman James Comer sent a letter to Special Counsel Robert Hur demanding more information about Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.

House Republicans also launched an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

Former Speaker McCarthy last month announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said in September.

Here is just some of the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption and bribery schemes:

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee over the summer to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.