More Democrats Now Sympathize with Palestinians than with Israelis – And Younger Generations Support Palestinians

There has been a major shift in the Democrat Party over the past decade.

The party has been moving away from its support for Israel for several years now – Since Barack Obama was president.

They even booed God and reinstating Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel back at the DNC in 2012.

Today more Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israel according to a recent Gallup poll. This is a major shift in American politics and will be damaging for Israel’s future.

Via Gallup.

And the indoctrination in public schools is paying off. More millennials support the Palestinians over Israel.

Kanekoa the Great broke down the numbers.

The ADL would be wise to focus more of its attention on targeting Democrats than smearing Trump supporters.