Polish Elections: Ruling Conservative Party Is the Most Voted, but Liberal Opposition Coalition May Get Majority and Form New Government

In one of Europe’s most consequential elections, Poland went to the polls to decide the course that the country is to take: to remain in the current conservative and nationalist path, or to surrender to the Globalist EU policies, with mass migration, abortion and transgenderism leading the pack.

The exit polls suggest that Poland’s liberal, pro-EU opposition looks on track to form the next government, and official partial results also confirm that the ruling nationalists may lose their parliamentary majority.

Reuters reported:

“A late exit poll by Ipsos published on Monday afternoon gave [conservative] PiS 36.1% of the vote, which would translate into 196 lawmakers in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.

Opposition parties, led by the former European Council president Donald Tusk’s liberal grouping Civic Coalition (KO), were projected to win a combined 249 seats, with the KO seen winning 31.0% of ballots cast.

[…] Victory for the opposition in a vote seen by analysts as the most significant election for Europe in years could potentially redefine the relationship between Brussels and the largest EU member state in central and eastern Europe.”

Tusk will try to unblock some 110 billion Euros from EU funds destined for Poland but frozen over ‘rule-of-law’ concerns – meaning the conservative government did not toe the Brussels line.

Opposition will have to wait weeks and maybe even months before getting a turn at forming a government.

“President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, has said he would give the first shot to the winning party. On Monday, Duda urged patience until the full election results were known. “We are waiting calmly, democracy in Poland is stable,” he said.”

The so-called ‘far-right’ Confederation party underperformed, expected to win just 6.8% according to the late exit poll, meaning that PiS will struggle to forge a new government.

The historic turnout in Sunday’s vote was at 73%, the highest since the fall of communism in 1989.

Notes from Poland reported:

“The exit poll was conducted at 900 randomly selected polling stations with a sample of around 90,000 people, far larger than normal opinion polls, which usually have a sample of around 1,000 respondents. At the last parliamentary elections in 2019, the exit poll – also conducted by Ipsos – was very close to the official results.”

Once the official results are confirmed, President Andrzej Duda will call a session of the newly elected parliament. He also designates a provisional prime minister.

“Traditionally, the president’s choice is a figure from the largest party, which appears likely to be PiS. Duda is also a former member of PiS and has generally been an ally of the PiS government since it came to power in 2015, shortly after he was himself elected as president.

The designated prime minister then proposes a government, which is appointed by the president. It then presents a programme and a vote of confidence is held in the Sejm.

If a majority in the chamber votes in favour of the new government, then the process is complete. If not, parliament seeks to pick a new candidate for prime minister and hold a new vote of confidence in their proposed government.”

If that second try fails, the president has a third and final chance to propose a prime minister. Should that also fail, the president dissolves parliament and calls new elections within 45 days.

