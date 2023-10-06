Police Reveal Suspect They Say Murdered Leftist Philadelphia Journalist and Gay Rights Activist Josh Kruger

Cristina Laila reported Monday that a Philadelphia journalist was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.

39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am. The murder took place two weeks after he was threatened by a person who calls themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets.”

Kruger wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Citizen. Kruger was a gay man who advocated for LGBTQ causes, the homeless, and drug-addicted citizens.

Jim Hoft also revealed Kruger mocked conservatives who warned about violence in America before being murdered in his home. He also laughed off any suggestion that he purchase a firearm in crime-ridden Philly.

Now it appears justice is arriving for Kruger. Philadelphia police have identified the suspect they say killed Kruger.

His name is 19-year-old Robert Edmond Davis. A warrant is out for his arrest.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice sources tell me that homicide detectives have an arrest warrant for 19 year old Robert Edmond Davis for the murder of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger. pic.twitter.com/phHSxJOYIh — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 6, 2023

According to CBS Philadelphia, Kruger and Davis were acquaintances. Kruger was reportedly in the process of trying to help him.

Police say Davis was homeless at one point in his life.

A $20,000 reward that leads to an arrest and conviction of Davis has been issued.