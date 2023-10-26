Philadelphia: Woman in Hoodie Shoots and Kills SEPTA Bus Driver While He Was Driving Bus: Police

A SEPTA bus driver died after being shot six times by a woman wearing a hoodie while he was driving a bus on the Route 23 in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia Thursday morning according to police and SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority). No passengers were reported injured.

SEPTA released photos of the suspect:

“Images of the suspect are below and police are actively searching for her. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111. An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police is ongoing.”

Images of the suspect are below and police are actively searching for her. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111. An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/m2w5s9wh8B — ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) October 26, 2023

Route 23 is notoriously violent and has seen several shootings in the past year that saw a passenger killed and a bus hit by gunfire.

A preliminary statement by Philadelphia police was posted by WTFX-TV reporter Steve Keeley:

LATEST just now from @PhillyPolice on 48 year old @SEPTA bus driver shot SIX TIMES & killed while driving his Route 23 bus along Germantown Avenue. pic.twitter.com/ZUmiEkpX2f — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 26, 2023

Video from the scene by WPVI-TV:

#BREAKING @Septa bus driver was shot at Germantown and Abbottsford Avenues. The driver was reportedly operating a route 23 bus. @phillypolice are looking for the shooter. Employee safety has been a sticking point for Local 234, as the transit agency braces for a strike next month pic.twitter.com/znyFB5LDwY — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2023

Crime scene photo posted by WPVI reporter Mike Nik:

Route 23 @SEPTA bus driver shot on Germantown Ave near Abbottsford. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YZVJt65lmU — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) October 26, 2023

Steve Keeley reported a suspect is in custody. Police are bringing passengers for positive ID:

2/2 Police are now bringing passengers/witnesses who were on the Route 23 bus when driver was shot 6 times to the location where the female suspect was captured to make witness positive identifications of her. — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 26, 2023

Video report by KYW-TV:

On May 24, 2023, a 15-year-old youth was shot and killed while riding bus route 23, according to the Chestnut Hill Local (excerpt):

For people who live in Germantown and are regular riders of the Route 23 SEPTA bus, the shooting of a passenger Wednesday, May 24, as the bus was traveling along the 5200 block of the Germantown Avenue came as a shock, but not a surprise. For many, it was yet one more reason to be wary of using Philadelphia’s public transit system. According to published news reports, two men who were sitting opposite one another began arguing just before 11 p.m., then one pulled out a gun and shot the other several times in the abdomen. The 52-year-old bus driver, who narrowly missed being shot when a bullet penetrated the protective glass between her and the rest of the riders, immediately opened the doors and the shooter fled. The victim, 15-year-old Randy Mills, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Mills lived in West Mt. Airy.

On December 20, 2022 a bullet hit a bus on Route 23. No one was injured. Excerpt from WCAU-TV report: