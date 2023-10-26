Philadelphia: Woman in Hoodie Shoots and Kills SEPTA Bus Driver While He Was Driving Bus: Police

A SEPTA bus driver died after being shot six times by a woman wearing a hoodie while he was driving a bus on the Route 23 in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia Thursday morning according to police and SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority). No passengers were reported injured.

SEPTA released photos of the suspect:

“Images of the suspect are below and police are actively searching for her. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111. An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police is ongoing.”

Route 23 is notoriously violent and has seen several shootings in the past year that saw a passenger killed and a bus hit by gunfire.

A preliminary statement by Philadelphia police was posted by WTFX-TV reporter Steve Keeley:

Video from the scene by WPVI-TV:

Crime scene photo posted by WPVI reporter Mike Nik:

Steve Keeley reported a suspect is in custody. Police are bringing passengers for positive ID:

Video report by KYW-TV:

On May 24, 2023, a 15-year-old youth was shot and killed while riding bus route 23, according to the Chestnut Hill Local (excerpt):

For people who live in Germantown and are regular riders of the Route 23 SEPTA bus, the shooting of a passenger Wednesday, May 24, as the bus was traveling along the 5200 block of the Germantown Avenue came as a shock, but not a surprise. For many, it was yet one more reason to be wary of using Philadelphia’s public transit system.

According to published news reports, two men who were sitting opposite one another began arguing just before 11 p.m., then one pulled out a gun and shot the other several times in the abdomen. The 52-year-old bus driver, who narrowly missed being shot when a bullet penetrated the protective glass between her and the rest of the riders, immediately opened the doors and the shooter fled. The victim, 15-year-old Randy Mills, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Mills lived in West Mt. Airy.

On December 20, 2022 a bullet hit a bus on Route 23. No one was injured. Excerpt from WCAU-TV report:

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency.

Kristinn Taylor
