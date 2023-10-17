Palestinian NYC Doctor Fired After Posting a Disgusting Remark Celebrating Hamas Savages Slaughtering Innocent Israelis

A demented New York City doctor was terminated Tuesday after posting a disgusting remark celebrating the massacre of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

As the Daily Mail reported, Dr. Dana Diab, an emergency room physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, shared an Instagram video showing the attack on the Nova music festival near Gaza. Jim Hoft previously reported at least 260 people were killed during the event on October 7.

Hamas savages have gone on to slaughter over 1,000 more Israelis since.

The Palestinian doctor posted a vile caption gloating over the horrific massacre: “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.”

LOOK:

Stop Antisemitism, a US non-profit organization, took notice of the evil comment and shared it on X. They warned Jewish patients to stay away from her.

NYC – Dr. Dana Diab is an ER physician at Lenox Hill (@lenoxhill). Dina Diab took to Instagram rejoicing Zionist settlers [aka jews] were murdered, raped, beheaded, and kidnapped by the Hamas terror group on Saturday October 7th. Jewish patients beware. pic.twitter.com/uS71Qz5oJh — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 16, 2023

Sensing the firestorm to come, Northwell Health, Diab’s employer, responded by firing her.

We’ve been alerted to discriminatory comments that appear to have been posted by a team member regarding the crisis in the Middle East. These views don’t represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values. We are investigating & taking immediate action. — Northwell Health (@NorthwellHealth) October 16, 2023

We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused. These views do not represent Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health and go against our core values. The team member is no longer employed with Northwell. — Northwell Health (@NorthwellHealth) October 17, 2023

The New York Post reached Diab following her termination and she dubiously claimed she “never called for harm to anyone.”

She also added: “I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician.”

Diab’s professional online profile shows that she graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar in 2016 before moving to the United States. Qatar is not exactly known as a hospitable place for those practicing the Jewish faith.

While one can take comfort Diab is no longer employed by the hospital, one must wonder how she slipped through the cracks to begin with.