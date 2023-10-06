WATCH: Old Video of Biden Kicking His Dog Resurfaces After He’s Accused of Being Serial Animal Abuser Who “Punches and Kicks His Dogs”

A September 2021 video of Joe Biden kicking his German Shepherd was making the rounds again this week amid reports Biden’s dog “Commander” bit another Secret Service Agent.

Last week CNN reported Biden’s dog Commander bit another Secret Service agent. This is the 11th known attack by Commander. Commander was ultimately removed from the White House.

Biden’s other German Shepherd “Major” has also repeatedly bit Secret Service Agents.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch previously released emails showing that Major bit Secret Service agents on 8 different days in March 2021 before he was sent back to Biden’s Delaware compound.

Biden’s other German Shepherd Champ died in June 2021.

A 2021 video of Biden kicking his German Shepherd was making the rounds this week.

WATCH:

REPORT: President Biden has “mistreated” his dogs by punching and kicking them according to sources close with Judicial Watch. Biden’s dogs are just like his son: Poorly trained. Documents from the United States Department of Homeland Security, reveal injuries from attacks… pic.twitter.com/dDGRuYxc1P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2023

In December 2020, Joe Biden supposedly slipped and fractured his foot while playing with his German shepherd named Major. Biden said he tried to grab the dog’s tail.

Biden’s official story is he fractured his mid-foot while chasing his dog’s tail after he got out of the shower. It is unclear if his daughter Ashely was in the shower with him at the time.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” said Biden in December 2020.

A source told Judicial Watch that Joe Biden is a serial animal abuser.

“According to a Judicial Watch source, President Biden has mistreated his dogs. Judicial Watch has learned he has punched and kicked his dogs.” the watchdog said on Thursday.

“It is beyond belief that, even after Judicial Watch exposed their attacking 10 Secret Service personnel, Joe and Jill Biden have continued to let their dog menace and attack Secret Service and White House staff. Let’s be blunt: the dangerous dog could kill someone,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The ongoing Biden administration cover-up of the Biden dog attacks on Secret Service agents is dangerous corruption.”

Please support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.