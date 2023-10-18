Old Joe Biden Looks Completely Lost as Tel Aviv Press Conference Ends – Starts Shouting at Someone (Video)

Old Joe Biden flew to Israel for meetings Wednesday with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv.

Timid Secretary of State Antony Blinken was there to join him. He knew Joe Biden would likely not cancel on him like the other Mideast Muslim leaders.

As a press conference ended Joe Biden started shouting something at someone. Then he looked completely lost as he was directed from the area.

What a pathetic display – a national embarrassment.

Via Midnight Rider.



Earlier during the historic meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu Biden was forced to read his speech from his notecards in a hushed voice.

He just didn’t have it in him to speak spontaneously.