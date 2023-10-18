Old Joe Biden Looks Completely Lost as Tel Aviv Press Conference Ends – Starts Shouting at Someone (Video)

by

Old Joe Biden flew to Israel for meetings Wednesday with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv.

Timid Secretary of State Antony Blinken was there to join him. He knew Joe Biden would likely not cancel on him like the other Mideast Muslim leaders.

As a press conference ended Joe Biden started shouting something at someone. Then he looked completely lost as he was directed from the area.

What a pathetic display – a national embarrassment.

Via Midnight Rider.

Earlier during the historic meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu Biden was forced to read his speech from his notecards in a hushed voice.

He just didn’t have it in him to speak spontaneously.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

