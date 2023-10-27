O’Keefe Media Group: Mole Inside ActBlue Discloses Secret Conference in Boston… Police Called on O’Keefe as He Questions FEC Money Laundering Allegations! (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe: A mole inside ActBlue disclosed a secret conference held in Boston. Inside the hotel, I questioned ActBlue on FEC money laundering allegations. The Boston Police were called and bodycam footage forthcoming…

James O’Keefe brought attention to the ActBlue donation mules in Maryland in a recent report.

Earlier this year Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) demanding an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of small donations adding up to millions of dollars given to Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue in the past two elections.

As The Gateway Pundit first reported late last year on the thousands of donation mules donating to Democrat Raphael Warnock from across the country.

Joe Hoft published a remarkable report on the millions of dollars going to ActBlue by ‘donation mules’ in a recent article.

In 2020 millions were reportedly donated to BLM after George Floyd was killed. At the same time, 20+ police were killed and American cities suffered nearly $2 billion in record damages following the George Floyd riots.

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report that ActBlue was raising money using BLM as its front group. ActBlue is the Democrats’ funding apparatus. We know this from our early reporting and from the fact that BLM later admitted this. In 2022 Black Lives Matter announced in February 2022 that the organization was deactivating its fundraising pages on ActBlue. This was after the Washington Examiner exposed that BLM was still accepting donations on the Democratic platform despite claiming it had stopped amid questions about its finances.

Via James O’Keefe:

“Months ago we found a handful of donors who donated small amounts to ActBlue, but when ActBlue reported the donations to the Federal Elections Commission, something didn’t add up. Unaware retirees, among many others, were reported having given tens of thousands more than their actual donation.” O’Keefe said. “We went to get some answers from ActBlue staffers on the inside at their secret meeting in Boston. When confronting ActBlue employees outside of the hotel, no responses were given.” he said. I was questioned by conference security and when they saw my OMG press pass, I was immediately asked to leave the hotel premises. Once outside of the hotel, things got even more heated and the police were called on our team.

WATCH: