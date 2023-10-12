OH MY: John Fetterman, Dressed Like a Slob, Commits Brutal Self-Own on Leftist “Comedian” Stephen Colbert’s Talk Show (VIDEO)

What happened last night on Late Night with Stephen Colbert is one of the most brutal self-owns you will ever see.

Penn Live reported, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) went on the leftist “comedian’s” late night host’s show to discuss his health struggles and the challenges of working in a “dysfunctional” Congress.

Of course, Fetterman dressed like a disgusting slob as usual. He wore a hooded sweatshirt and shorts to the interview.

Fortunately for him, Colbert has no dress code for guests unlike the U.S. Senate.

While talking about working in Congress, Fetterman had the audacity to claim “America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, DC.” He is literally the posterchild for this insanity!

Uh, you all need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, DC. Sometimes you literally just cannot believe, like, these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here. It’s actually scary.

Notice how the audience laughs and cheer as he utters these remarks. They are just as oblivious to the irony as he is.

WATCH:

John Fetterman, completely unironically: “America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C.” pic.twitter.com/9ExRRSBs3X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2023

The replies to Fetterman’s remarks are absolutely withering. One person even took a shot at Joe Biden’s lack of mental acuity as well:

John Fetterman on Colbert: “America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C.” Pot, meet kettle. pic.twitter.com/MiZEgcMyya — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 12, 2023

Funniest and most ironic bit on Colbert in years. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 12, 2023

FETTERMAN “America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C.” For once in his life, John Fetterman is correct. But is he aware that includes himself is the question pic.twitter.com/QCWUHlP1m4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2023

JOHN FETTERMAN: “America is not sending their best and brightest.. to Washington D.C.” Just wait until John Fetterman hears about John Fetterman pic.twitter.com/VDeQRD7WFD — ALX (@alx) October 12, 2023

JOHN FETTERMAN: “America is not sending their best and brightest.. to Washington D.C.” Hey @JoeBiden, He is talking about you too!! pic.twitter.com/fJEiz8JDeP — Pismo (@Pismo_B) October 12, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported Fetterman has shown his mental acuity issues on multiple occasions.

Some of his more infamous examples include incoherently babbling about the Pennsylvania highway collapse back in June, short-circuiting during an interview with the New York Times, and speaking gibberish about yachts.

More humiliating moments like these, and the one on Colbert, are coming the longer Fetterman remains in the national spotlight.