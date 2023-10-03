Obese ‘Travel Influencer’ Who Demanded Other Passengers Pay For Her Extra Seat, Now Demands Larger Hotel Hallways, Custom Toilet Seats and Stronger Beds to Help Fat Guests

A morbidly obese ‘travel influencer’ (whatever that is) who previously demanded other passengers pay for her extra airplane seat is now making new demands.

Jaelynn Chaney, a size 6X digital creator from Vancouver, Washington, who uses she/her pronouns, started an online petition in April demanding airlines make numerous costly changes to accommodate “plus-size” travelers like herself.

“The FAA must require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers. This policy should include clear guidelines on accommodating larger passengers, such as providing larger seats, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements,” Chaney said earlier this year.

Instead of losing weight and learning some self-control, the gluttonous ‘influencer’ demanded other passengers pay for her extra seat to accommodate her massive body.

“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight,” she said.

Chaney is now demanding larger hotel hallways, bigger elevators, stronger beds, sturdy chairs, custom toilet seats and handheld shower heads to cater to obese guests.

Excerpt from The Daily Mail:

A plus-size travel influencer who previously demanded other passengers pay for obese flyers’ extra seats has now called on hotels to enlarge hallways to help fat guests. Jaelynn Chaney, a travel and lifestyle creator based in Vancouver, said her aim is to make the travel industry a more accepting place for all – and demanded changes to hotels to accommodate bigger vacationers. In her latest video, Chaney referenced multiple demands specifically for hotels across the world, including: ‘Make elevators and hallways spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals and those utilizing mobility devices.’ She said she wants hotels to raise their toilet seats and fit each room with handheld shower heads so that bigger bodied people can use the facilities with ease. The influencer also asked for handrails on pools and sturdy chairs so people can lounge in peace. She also asked for stronger beds, size inclusive bathrobes going up to a size 6 XL, and plus-size friendly towels for guests.

Chaney continued to whine about her ‘super plus size’ travel struggles months after she launched her petition demanding free airplane seats: