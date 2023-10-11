Non-Binary NYU Law Student President : Israel ‘Bears Full Responsibility’ for Terror Attack

Ryna Workman, the far-left non-binary president of the president of New York University’s Student Bar Association, used her position and access to a weekly law school newsletter to send a disgusting pro-Hamas message on Tuesday cheering the terror attack on civilians.

Workman wrote:

This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination. Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary. I will not condemn Palestinian resistance. Instead…. I condemn the violence of apartheid. I condemn the violence of settler colonialism. I condemn the violence of military occupation. I condemn the violence of dispossession and stolen homes. I condemn the violence of trapping thousands in an open-air prison. I condemn the violence of collective punishment. I condemn the violence of phosphorous bombs. I condemn the violence of the United States military-industrial complex. I condemn the violence of obfuscating genocide as a “complex issue.” I condemn the violence in labeling oppressed people as “animals.” I condemn the violence in removing historical context. I condemn the violence of silence. Palestine will be free.

The elected student president of the NYU Law School Bar Association just sent out a message refusing to condemn Hamas’s mass slaughter and effectively cheerleading it. pic.twitter.com/mtn3ZUP4Li — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 10, 2023

The New York Post reports that a few hours after Workman’s message was publicized, a job offer from the law firm of Winston & Strawn was rescinded.

The university released a statement saying the message did not reflect its views. “Acts of terrorism are immoral. The indiscriminate killing of civilians and hostage-taking, including children and the elderly, is reprehensible. Blaming victims of terrorism for their own deaths is wrong,” spokesman John Beckman said.

Unfortunately, this disgusting behavior is not an anomaly. The Gateway Pundit reported on campuses across the country, including Stanford, Harvard, George Washington University, University of Virginia, Cal State, Swarthmore, UC Berkeley to name a few, who are opening sympathizing with terrorists who murder babies and target civilians.

On Thursday, a Palestinian student group will hold “Day of Resistance” pro-Hamas rallies at U.S. colleges and universities.