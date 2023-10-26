New York City’s Overreach: Federal Judge Strikes Down ‘Unconstitutional’ Gun Restrictions

A Victory for the Second Amendment and the Rule of Law

In a crucial victory for the Second Amendment and civil liberties, a federal judge on Tuesday ruled that New York City’s gun restrictions violated both the Second and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Joseph Srour applied for a permit to possess rifles and shotguns in his home in 2018, followed by an application for a handgun license for home possession in 2019. Both applications were denied due to past arrests, a poor driving record, and allegedly making false statements, according to the court documents.

Judge John P. Cronan, in a 48-page ruling, specifically criticized the city for allowing broad discretion to local officials in denying gun permits. This is an important development in the fight for gun rights and could have nationwide implications.

The city’s rules were ambiguous at best and authoritarian at worst, providing city officials with almost unchecked authority to deny an individual’s constitutional right to bear arms. Provisions enabling officials to evaluate an applicant’s “good moral character” and to determine whether “good cause exists for the denial” of gun permits were cited by Judge Cronan as evidence of this overreach.

Notably, Judge Cronan said, “This case is not about the ability of a state or municipality to impose appropriate and constitutionally valid regulations governing the issuance of firearm licenses and permits. The constitutional infirmities identified herein lie not in the City’s decision to impose requirements for the possession of handguns, rifles, and shotguns.”

He continued, “Rather, the provisions fail to pass constitutional muster because of the magnitude of discretion afforded to city officials in denying an individual their constitutional right to keep and bear firearms, and because of defendants’ failure to show that such unabridged discretion has any grounding in our nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

Judge Cronan issued a stay in his ruling until midnight Thursday, giving the city a small window to file an appeal. But even if an appeal is filed, this ruling sends a powerful message. It reminds overzealous lawmakers that constitutional rights are not up for debate and are certainly not subject to bureaucratic whims.

This isn’t the first time a New York gun law has been overturned. The Gateway Pundit reported that the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on the Second Amendment last June, overturning New York’s rigorous concealed carry regulations and affirming the right of law-abiding citizens to carry a loaded firearm in public without the necessity of demonstrating a specific need.

The ruling by Judge Cronan is not just a win for gun rights, but a win for the Constitution and the principles that safeguard American freedoms. The Constitution was designed to limit government power, ensuring that no individual or group could easily infringe upon the rights of the citizenry. In an era where many seem willing to trade away essential liberties for the illusion of security or the pursuit of a political agenda, this ruling serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of checks and balances.