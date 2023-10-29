Muslims Wave ISIS and Taliban Flags at Anti-Israel Protest in Hamburg, Germany

Anti-Israel protests continued across the the Western world on Saturday.
There were massive demonstrations against Israel in London and Istanbul, Turkey.
Thousands rallied in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday.
Muslims in the crowd were carrying Taliban and ISIS flags.
Anti-Israel protest in Hamburg, Germany.
The Muslim protesters were chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” in the streets of Hamburg.
Al Qaida, Taliban Fahnen und Isis Finger in Hamburg, man fragt sich, wo vor die Migranten eigentlich aus Syrien, Afghanistan oder dem Irak geflüchtet sind !? pic.twitter.com/6e6U3g11LW
German NGOs continue to this day to transport illegal aliens from northern Africa into Europe by boat.
They drop them off in Italy.