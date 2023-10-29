Muslims Wave ISIS and Taliban Flags at Anti-Israel Protest in Hamburg, Germany

by
Muslims hold anti-Israel protest in Hamburg, wave ISIS flags. Chant Allahu-Akbar.

Anti-Israel protests continued across the the Western world on Saturday.

There were massive demonstrations against Israel in London and Istanbul, Turkey.

Thousands rallied in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday.

Muslims in the crowd were carrying Taliban and ISIS flags.

Muslims wave ISIS and Taliban flags at anti-Israel protest in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Muslim protesters were chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” in the streets of Hamburg.

German NGOs continue to this day to transport illegal aliens from northern Africa into Europe by boat.
They drop them off in Italy.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

