Music Artist Aaron Lewis Spells TRUMP 24 With 32 Coyotes After Successful Hunting Trip

Alternative metal vocalist for the hit band Staind recently sent social media ablaze after he posted a photo of his recent hunting trip.

Staind vocalist Aaron Lewis took to social media on Wednesday and posted a photo of 32 coyotes he hunted down in Texas.

That wasn’t all, though, Lewis who has been a vocal Trump supporter, lined all of the coyotes up to spell “TRUMP 24.”

Successful morning in Texas ✅

Presale for AFL 2024 dates starts today ✅ Use code AFL2024 to get priority access before tickets go on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/HNJifhBHrt — Aaron Lewis (@Aaronlewismusic) October 18, 2023

Per The PRP:

Staind vocalist Aaron Lewis has become a divisive figure in recent years, primarily for frequently voicing his right-wing political opinions, not only in his music, but also on-stage and in interviews. In a post seemingly designed to further incense his detractors, Lewis recently partook in a coyote hunt in Texas. While that may be enough to upset some, Lewis and co. took it a bit further. The carcasses of the animals were arranged to spell out ‘Trump 24’, signaling his support for the current U.S. presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump. Lewis has of course long been critical of current U.S. President Joe Biden. Lewis used this latest image to help promote his next solo acoustic tour, which will kickoff in early 2024. Staind recently issued their first studio album in more than a decade in the form of “Confessions Of The Fallen“. Given the time that has passed between albums and the rapid shift of the music industry as a whole, it’s hard to gauge if Lewis‘ controversial takes have negatively impacted the band’s career.

PETA and their animal rights organizations condemned Lewis’ hunting trip, but his hunting trip was completely legal.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department government site states, “Non-game animals include (but are not limited to) the following: armadillos, bobcats coyotes, flying squirrels, frogs, ground squirrels, mountain lions, porcupines, prairie dogs, rabbits, and turtles. There is no closed season on these animals and a valid hunting license is required. They may be hunted at any time by any lawful means on private property.”

Back in 2021, Aaron Lewis went viral once again when thousands of his fans started to chant “F*ck Joe Biden” at one of his concerts.

READ: