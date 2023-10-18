“Try That in a Small Town” – Montana Sheriff and J6 Advocate: ‘Sheriffs Need to Stand Against Ridiculous FBI Pre-Dawn Raids of Jan 6ers’ (Audio)

Sheriff Deputy Chris Caltagirone is making a stand for J6 political prisoners and bravely says the militarized FBI pre-dawn raids wouldn’t fly in Ravalli County, located in Western Montana – ‘try that in a small town.’

Chris joined Jake Lang LIVE from the DC Jail Gulag for an episode of The Political Prisoner Podcast sponsored by The Gateway Pundit.

Deputy Caltagirone gives his unadulterated, professional examination of the violent police brutality that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

By comparing his vast knowledge of police training and crowd response techniques to the hundreds of hours of Capitol video research he’s done, he’s come to the conclusion that fault for the incitement and escalation of violence lays at the feet of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police forces. The inexcusable incursions that were committed that day by these officers lead to the deaths of four unarmed American patriots.

Caltagirone makes it clear, he’s not calling for open rebellion or combat with the FBI and their heinous pre-dawn raids – but asserts measures must be taken by sheriffs in America to push back and openly speak out against this tyrannical show of force they are committing.

These like minded patriots also discuss some of the inhumane treatment of the J6 political prisoners in the nearly 3-year aftermath.

