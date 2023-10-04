Men Overrun Tech Conference Intended for Women by Registering as Non-Binary, Leaving Hundreds of Woke Attendees in Tears (VIDEO)

How the turntables have turned. Several men last week flipped the tables on woke female leftists and made them cry by utilizing a simple trick.

Outkick.com reported Tuesday, several men exploited a loophole and managed to overrun the Grace Hopper Celebration, which was held from September 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. All they had to do was register as non-binary.

The Grace Hopper Celebration is an annual conference and career fair designed to “bring the research and career interests of women in computing to the forefront.” But as one can see in the video below, it was mostly a man’s world.

Several of them even dashed to the front of the line to hand in their resumes to prospective employers.

WATCH:

Males took over a women in tech career conference by registering as non-binary. pic.twitter.com/CcGByMt4H1 — Ren (@rottengirl) October 3, 2023

This caused hundreds of the woke attendees to leave the event in tears afterwards. How were they not supposed to know the consequences of their actions?

New: we spoke to attendees of the Grace Hopper Celebration, a conference meant to provide a space for women and non-binary technologists. This year it was overrun by men, taking tickets away “I had hundreds of girls come running to me basically in tears.” https://t.co/UTACRrUhhy — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) October 3, 2023

Once woke leftists on social media got wind of what happened, they melted down as well. Notice how they all suddenly became biologists again:

the men attending the grace hopper tech conference are so vile wtf i really hope none of them land jobs pic.twitter.com/gdarDmxl64 — jona (@jonabox_) September 29, 2023

the grace hopper conference is specifically aimed at women in tech, and there are recruiters there in order to push for more hiring of women in these fields. it’s been overrun by men buying the tickets… i fucking hate these freaks pic.twitter.com/kSnISWmDDh — winnie (@lezscum) September 29, 2023

I'm not a tech person but what happened at the grace hopper conference is sickening. Having my identity be weaponized by cis man really gets on under my skin — N3K0SP@M (@ChibiBunny00) September 30, 2023

the men crashing the grace hopper conference for women in tech and acting like horrible, entitled assholes just makes me so furious like — fart gelato (@bloody_yeri) October 1, 2023

I still can’t believe some men in tech could not let women have a safe space in the one space all women from different countries in tech are supposed to feel safe. Grace hopper is the biggest tech conference for all women that I’ve been to.

We can’t have nothing. — This.travelTechie ‍ (@lifeOfPraizy) September 30, 2023

Tactics like these are certainly more effective than simply ranting online about woke culture. Perhaps these based young people could teach some conservatives a few new tricks.