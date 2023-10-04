Men Overrun Tech Conference Intended for Women by Registering as Non-Binary, Leaving Hundreds of Woke Attendees in Tears (VIDEO)

by
Credit: AnitaB YouTube video screenshot

How the turntables have turned. Several men last week flipped the tables on woke female leftists and made them cry by utilizing a simple trick.

Outkick.com reported Tuesday, several men exploited a loophole and managed to overrun the Grace Hopper Celebration, which was held from September 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. All they had to do was register as non-binary.

The Grace Hopper Celebration is an annual conference and career fair designed to “bring the research and career interests of women in computing to the forefront.” But as one can see in the video below, it was mostly a man’s world.

Several of them even dashed to the front of the line to hand in their resumes to prospective employers.

WATCH:

This caused hundreds of the woke attendees to leave the event in tears afterwards. How were they not supposed to know the consequences of their actions?

Once woke leftists on social media got wind of what happened, they melted down as well. Notice how they all suddenly became biologists again:

Tactics like these are certainly more effective than simply ranting online about woke culture. Perhaps these based young people could teach some conservatives a few new tricks.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.