McConnell Claims He is in “Good Shape” and “Completely Recovered” After His Reoccurring Freezing Episodes (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday said he is “in good shape” and “completely recovered” after his concussion and freezing episodes.

“I’m in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job,” McConnell said during his interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

After @LeaderMcConnell had health episodes in public following a concussion, @margbrennan asks if there's anything about his health "the public should know that wasn't disclosed." "I'm in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job," McConnell says.

81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “medically clear” to continue work after he froze up for the second time in late August.

And this is just what we have seen in public. Certainly, McConnell is having these episodes in private as well.

McConnell was holding a press conference in Covington, Kentucky last month when he went into a catatonic state.

Mitch McConnell temporarily froze and was unable to speak. An aide came to his rescue and promptly ended the press conference.

McConnell became unresponsive and stared blankly during a Senate press conference.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken bone after a fall in March. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid-April.

A Capitol physician suggested McConnell is experiencing small seizures due to dehydration.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Capitol physician Brian Monahan said in a statement last month.

Senator Rand Paul is not buying the “dehydration” explanation.

“I think it’s an inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration… Well, I practiced medicine for 25 years and it doesn’t look like dehydration to me, it looks like a focal neurologic event,’” Rand Paul, a physician said to reporters last month.

