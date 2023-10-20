Maxim Australia Includes Transgender Former Football Coach in List of ‘Hot 100’ Women

Maxim Australia is facing backlash after including a transgender biological male former football coach in this year’s “Hot 100” women list.

Dean “Danielle” Laidley, a 52-year-old former AFL coach and player, came in at 92 on the list for “contributions to AFL and trans activism.”

The list celebrating beautiful “women” was published on Wednesday, and was immediately mocked on social media for Laidley’s inclusion.

#92 of top 100 hottest ‘women’ in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash? pic.twitter.com/GBhJAIzzLY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2023

According to a report from WCYB, “Laidley pled guilty to stalking charges in 2020, reportedly pinning the behavior on her gender transition and being ‘immersed in a drug-addled culture.’ Laidley avoided conviction by agreeing to rehabilitation, according to the Australian Football League.”

Conservative author Oli London posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, about the crime.

The Worlds 92nd Hottest Woman ,according to Maxim Magazine Australia, was arrested in 2020 for stalking a woman and bombarding her with threatening calls and texts. Dani Laidley, a biological man, sent his victim 100 threatening messages and calls including threatening… pic.twitter.com/xHLb981hPa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2023

“The Worlds 92nd Hottest Woman ,according to Maxim Magazine Australia, was arrested in 2020 for stalking a woman and bombarding her with threatening calls and texts,” London wrote. “Dani Laidley, a biological man, sent his victim 100 threatening messages and calls including threatening violence and to ‘ram’ the victim with his car. Do you think a man who stalks women deserves to be celebrated as the 92nd hottest woman in the world?”

Maxim Magazine describes itself as “catering to the modern man with content that promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers.”

Last week, transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney was named “Woman of the Year” by Attitude Magazine, the best-selling LGBTQ+ magazine in the U.K. and Europe.

“Some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change … and some people don’t see me as a woman at all,” Mulvaney said while accepting the honor.