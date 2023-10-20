Maryland Judge Shot and Killed in Driveway of His Home – Suspect Identified and Still at Large; Considered “Armed and Dangerous”

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson
A Maryland judge was gunned down in the driveway of his home Thursday evening in what police described as a “targeted attack.”
Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot and killed Thursday just hours after he granted custody of the alleged killer’s children to their mother.
The suspected killer was identified as Pedro Argote, 49. He is still at large and the sheriff’s office said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”
Judge Wilkinson presided over Argote’s divorce.
Argote is described as 5’7″ 130 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
NBC News reported:
Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found outside the residence in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown by deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
His wife and son were home at the time, Sheriff Brian K. Albert said in a news conference Friday.
“The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office named the suspect in the homicide investigation as Pedro Argote, 49. He “is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous,” Albert told reporters.