Maryland Judge Shot and Killed in Driveway of His Home – Suspect Identified and Still at Large; Considered “Armed and Dangerous”



Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson

A Maryland judge was gunned down in the driveway of his home Thursday evening in what police described as a “targeted attack.”

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot and killed Thursday just hours after he granted custody of the alleged killer’s children to their mother.

The suspected killer was identified as Pedro Argote, 49. He is still at large and the sheriff’s office said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Judge Wilkinson presided over Argote’s divorce.



suspect Pedro Argote

Argote is described as 5’7″ 130 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

NBC News reported: