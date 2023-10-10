Man Jumps 45 Feet Into 9/11 Memorial Reflecting Pool

A 33-year-old man jumped 40 feet into 18 inches of water into the 9/11 Memoria reflecting pool early Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the man survived the jump and was transported to Bellevue Hospital. The unidentified man was eventually arrested.

Police briefly roped off the area.

It is unclear why the man jumped.

NBC News reported:

A man was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly jumping into a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial, police said. The incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. EDT, when police were called to the north pool at the 9/11 Memorial and found the 33-year-old had jumped in, according to the NYPD. An emergency medical services team also responded and helped the unidentified man, who injured his left leg and back in the incident, into an ambulance, authorities said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries and charges are pending, officials said. The man was described as an “apparently emotionally disturbed person,” according to a Port Authority spokesperson.

DEVELOPING…