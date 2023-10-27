Major Jewish Group Calls on NFL, MLB, NBA to End Their Support for #BLM AntiSemites

Most political discourse around the horrific October terror attack by Hamas against Israeli civilians and concert-goers, where over 1,400 have been killed and another 200 taken hostage, has predominantly supported Israel and 10 million Israelis. A minority initially argued for the interests of millions of Palestinian civilians.

The attackers broke through Israeli border security on motorbikes, in cars and by flying motorized paragliders on their way to commit violent terrorism.

But then BLM Chicago felt no sympathy for the innocent civilians. The BLM group tweeted an image in support of the Hamas terrorists who are accused of conducting an ongoing terror attack against civilians.

Billionaire owner of X Elon Musk, formerly known as Twitter, even chimed in to say “your position is clear.”

The comments under the post are strongly critical of BLM’s support for violent jihadists.

BLM Grassroots went further and aligned itself with Hamas and called for the decolonization of America – whatever that means.

The blatant anti-Semitism of Black Lives Matter prompted the Coalition for Jewish Voices, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America, to call on the NBA, NFL, MLB to end their support for the anti-Semitic Marxist hate group.

The Federalist reported:

The Coalition for Jewish Values is out with a new ad Thursday calling on professional sports leagues to abandon support for Black Lives Matter (BLM). The ad begins by featuring BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors calling on activists to “step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel.” “When BLM was founded, they didn’t hide their antisemitism,” the narrator says. “Despite this, professional sports teams ignored their bigotry and elevated BLM, providing millions of dollars in publicity, including teams in cities with vibrant Jewish communities.” The ad shows sports logos for several sports teams, such as the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Yankees, the Miami Heat, and the New England Patriots.