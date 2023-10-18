Mad Maxine Waters Takes Nasty Shot at Jim Jordan During Speaker Vote – House Loudly Jeers Her While Jordan Laughs (VIDEO)

If one needs further proof that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the right person to become Speaker of the House, look no further than Mad Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) nasty reaction to him during the vote Tuesday.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, The House of Representatives voted at approximately 1 PM to elect a new Speaker of The House following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy on October 3.

Unfortunately, 20 RINOs led by Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and Colorado Congressman Ken Buck REFUSED to vote for Jordan on the first ballot, making another round necessary.The next speaker vote will be held Wednesday morning.

Jordan’s opponent for the Speaker gavel is far-left House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has unanimous support from his fellow Democrats.

While announcing her support for Jeffries, Waters went on a little rant and essentially accused Jordan of treason by calling him an “insurrectionist.” The House Republicans reacted by drowning her with loud jeers.

WATCH:

Maxine Waters gets jeered when she starts to cut a promo on "insurrectionist" Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/F7jWs3TR31 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2023

Jordan, though, had the perfect response to Waters’ childish tirade on the House floor. Politico reporter revealed he laughed at Waters.

Another Republican loudly remarked: “huh what did the communist say?”

Jordan laughs when Rep. Maxine Waters calls Jordan an "insurrectionist." One House R says loudly: "Huh? What did the communist say?" — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 17, 2023

Other reporters corroborated Beavers’ revelations.

Jim Jordan smirks as Maxine Waters points at him calling him "an insurrectionist" as she votes for Jeffries — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 17, 2023

Maxine Waters rises to vote for Jeffries, calling him a true patriot, and saying Jordan was an insurrectionist. Groans from the Republicans side, with one member shouting "what did the communist say?" — Casey J. Wooten (@Casey_J_Wooten) October 17, 2023

If Mad Maxine’s triggered reaction accurately reflects the Democratic Party’s overall feelings toward Jordan, many liberal tears will be shed if he does get elected Speaker. But will the GOP get out of its own way?