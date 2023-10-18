Mad Maxine Waters Takes Nasty Shot at Jim Jordan During Speaker Vote – House Loudly Jeers Her While Jordan Laughs (VIDEO)

If one needs further proof that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the right person to become Speaker of the House, look no further than Mad Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) nasty reaction to him during the vote Tuesday.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, The House of Representatives voted at approximately 1 PM to elect a new Speaker of The House following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy on October 3.

Unfortunately, 20 RINOs led by Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and Colorado Congressman Ken Buck REFUSED to vote for Jordan on the first ballot, making another round necessary.The next speaker vote will be held Wednesday morning.

Jordan’s opponent for the Speaker gavel is far-left House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has unanimous support from his fellow Democrats.

While announcing her support for Jeffries, Waters went on a little rant and essentially accused Jordan of treason by calling him an “insurrectionist.” The House Republicans reacted by drowning her with loud jeers.

WATCH:

Jordan, though, had the perfect response to Waters’ childish tirade on the House floor. Politico reporter revealed he laughed at Waters.

Another Republican loudly remarked: “huh what did the communist say?”

Other reporters corroborated Beavers’ revelations.

If Mad Maxine’s triggered reaction accurately reflects the Democratic Party’s overall feelings toward Jordan, many liberal tears will be shed if he does get elected Speaker. But will the GOP get out of its own way?

