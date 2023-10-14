Louvre Museum in Paris Is Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Tourists flee as Louvre is closed due to bomb threat, Oct 2023.

The Louvre Museum in Paris was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

This comes one week to the day when Hamas killers stormed across the Israeli border and slaughtered 1,300 Jews including nearly 300 kids at a music festival.

Earlier this week French President Emanuel Macron’s Interior Minister announced a ban on pro-Palestinian protests in France. There are still several French-Israeli citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza, a war crime.

According to METRO the museum received a written letter.

Bomb threats were sent to the museum, an unnamed police source was quoted as saying by local TV.

Footage shows hundreds of people being evacuated from its premises, located on the Right Bank of the Seine, in the centre of the capital.

A security perimeter has been set up with a number of police officers deployed to the scene.

A number of tourists took to Twitter to share videos of the ongoing evacuation.

‘We were evacuated calmly but a lot of people were leaving, so there was a bit of commotion and pushing and shoving at the exit,’ one said.

‘The Louvre received a written message stating there was a risk to the museum and its visitors,’ a spokesperson said after announcing the closure on social media.

