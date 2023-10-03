LOL! Democrat Representative Demands Change to Russell Senate Office Building That Was Named After Democrat Segregationist (VIDEO)

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on Tuesday spoke on the House Floor in an attempt to cry racism. This was a bizarre attempt to distract from the recent Senate dress code scandal involving Democrat John Fetterman.

This is the usual strategy of the Democrats: change the subject to race. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jamal Bowman’s office recently sent out talking points labeling members of the Republican Party as “Nazis” to defend his criminal act of pulling a fire alarm to obstruct an official proceeding in Congress.

While speaking on the Floor this morning, Green used the “recent kerfuffle,” where Senate Democrats changed the dress code to allow brain-damaged John Fetterman to wear gym clothing in the Senate, to decry the Senate for allowing an office building to be named after segregationist Richard Russell.

However, what Green omitted from his rant against the 46 Senators, who signed a letter demanding that Fetterman honor the institution by dressing like an adult, is that Richard Russell, like most racists in his time, was a Democrat, and the Russell Office Building, formerly known as the Old Senate Office Building, was renamed by a Democrat-controlled Senate.

“In 1972 the Senate named the Old Senate Office Building after Senator Richard Brevard Russell, Jr., a Democrat from Georgia who had served from 1933 until his death in 1971,” according to Senate.gov. The 1970 elections left Democrats a majority of 55 to 45 in the 92nd Congress.

“The Richard Russell office building is a symbol of racism,” said Greene, describing Democrat Richard Russell as “a bigot, racist who authored the Southern Manifesto and fought anti-lynching legislation,” much like Russell’s Senate colleague, Joe Biden’s mentor, and KKK leader Senator Robert Byrd.

Ironically, Byrd gave a eulogy a few days after Russell’s death in 1971. Joe Biden eulogized Robert Byrd, the KKK recruiter and Kleagle, at his funeral in 2010.

More recently, Joe Biden gave Byrd a shoutout on CNN, and tried to pawn him off as a Republican.

Where is the outrage from woke Democrats with their party’s racist past and present? Why are they lying? Joe Biden is a walking stumbling symbol of racism. The Democratic Party, the party of the KKK and segregation, is a symbol of racism.

Watch Congressman Green’s ridiculous and ironic remarks below: