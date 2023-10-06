Liz Cheney Pokes Her Head Up and Spouts Off – Says If Jim Jordan Is Elected House Speaker “No Way” Republicans Would Defend Constitution (VIDEO)

by

Jim Jordan could not have asked for a better endorsement.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced he would run for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, Jordan took a step back and pushed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. McCarthy was voted out nine months later. Now, Jim Jordan is ready to take on this leadership position at this important moment in history.

On Wednesday night Liz Cheney told students at The University of Minnesota that if Jim Jordan is elected Speaker there would be no way Republicans would defend the US Constitution.

Jim Jordan ought to love this! There could be no better endorsement than a vicious smear from this venom-spitting viper.

Here’s Dick Cheney’s daughter in Minnesota.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

