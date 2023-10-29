LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Nevada Commit to Caucus Event in Las Vegas – 9 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 pm ET tonight during his second campaign stop of the day at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Vegas earlier today.
Watch President Trump’s earlier speech here:
LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: NOT TO MISS… President Trump Headlines Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada – 3 PM ET
Nevada is one of at least seven swing states where Trump already leads old Joe Biden by six points in general election polling as of last month.
Nevada’s “first in the west” primary caucus will be held on February 8, 2024.
Via RSBN on Rumble:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks to a Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The event will take place at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in the city of Las Vegas.
RSBN’s estimated live time is 8:30 p.m. ET. President Trump is set to take the stage at 9:00 p.m. ET.