LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Nevada Commit to Caucus Event in Las Vegas – 9 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 pm ET tonight during his second campaign stop of the day at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Vegas earlier today.

Nevada is one of at least seven swing states where Trump already leads old Joe Biden by six points in general election polling as of last month.

Nevada’s “first in the west” primary caucus will be held on February 8, 2024.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks to a Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The event will take place at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in the city of Las Vegas.

RSBN’s estimated live time is 8:30 p.m. ET. President Trump is set to take the stage at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

