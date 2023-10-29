LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Nevada Commit to Caucus Event in Las Vegas – 9 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 pm ET tonight during his second campaign stop of the day at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Vegas earlier today.

Watch President Trump’s earlier speech here:

Nevada is one of at least seven swing states where Trump already leads old Joe Biden by six points in general election polling as of last month.

Nevada’s “first in the west” primary caucus will be held on February 8, 2024.

Via RSBN on Rumble: