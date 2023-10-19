Liberal Media Outlet Ripped for Saying Open Border is a Myth Started by Conservatives

by

hundreds of illegal immigrants being processed by U.S. Border Patrol officers

The liberal media outlet ‘Axios’ is getting dragged by critics for claiming that the idea of an open border is a ‘myth’ that was started by conservatives.

It’s amazing the lengths the propaganda media will go to in order to deny the reality of life under Biden.

Who could possibly look at what’s going on across the country and suggest that we don’t have a problem at the border?

FOX News reports:

Axios ripped for report claiming open borders is a ‘myth’ started by conservatives: ‘Next level gaslighting’

Social media users took media outlet Axios to task on Tuesday after it reported that despite conservatives’ complaints, the U.S. southern border is “more fortified than it’s ever been.”

Axios referred to the notion of the border between the U.S. and Mexico being “open” as a “myth,” prompting furious response from conservatives who countered with evidence of how bad the migrant crisis is along the border.

The piece accused American conservatives of starting this myth, stating, “As the Biden administration grapples with the soaring number of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, conservative pundits and politicians have upped accusations that some Democrats support ‘open border’ policies.”

It further blamed the right, saying, “An Axios review of news stories found that the ‘open border’ language took off during the Obama administration as conservatives worked to thwart planned immigration reform.”

People reacted on Twitter:

Next they’ll be telling us that there’s no such thing as inflation.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.