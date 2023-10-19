Liberal Media Outlet Ripped for Saying Open Border is a Myth Started by Conservatives

The liberal media outlet ‘Axios’ is getting dragged by critics for claiming that the idea of an open border is a ‘myth’ that was started by conservatives.

It’s amazing the lengths the propaganda media will go to in order to deny the reality of life under Biden.

Who could possibly look at what’s going on across the country and suggest that we don’t have a problem at the border?

FOX News reports:

Axios ripped for report claiming open borders is a ‘myth’ started by conservatives: ‘Next level gaslighting’ Social media users took media outlet Axios to task on Tuesday after it reported that despite conservatives’ complaints, the U.S. southern border is “more fortified than it’s ever been.” Axios referred to the notion of the border between the U.S. and Mexico being “open” as a “myth,” prompting furious response from conservatives who countered with evidence of how bad the migrant crisis is along the border. The piece accused American conservatives of starting this myth, stating, “As the Biden administration grapples with the soaring number of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, conservative pundits and politicians have upped accusations that some Democrats support ‘open border’ policies.” It further blamed the right, saying, “An Axios review of news stories found that the ‘open border’ language took off during the Obama administration as conservatives worked to thwart planned immigration reform.”

People reacted on Twitter:

This is so bad. You can tell whoever wrote this hasn’t spent much time at the border or hasn’t bothered talking to the agents tasked with patrolling it.

Ask the 1.6 million + known gotaways how difficult it was to get in w/ chunks of the border unpatrolled while agents process. https://t.co/D4QcBsZmBv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 17, 2023

Axios, the well-funded left-wing disinformation org, wants you to believe their lying reporters & not your own eyes that recently witnessed CBP literally cutting down this barbed wire & fist bumping illegal immigrants https://t.co/nNwPQeOq81 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2023

“enemy of the people” doesn’t even begin to accurately describe corporate media. they are much worse than that. https://t.co/Aa4rpuZs89 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 17, 2023

Next they’ll be telling us that there’s no such thing as inflation.