Letitia James FUMES After Trial Day 3, Accuses Trump of Fomenting Violence, Making Racist Comments (VIDEO)

Corrupt Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday fumed after day 3 of her fraud trial against Trump concluded.

On Monday, President Trump said Judge Engoron conceded that the statute of limitations is in effect.

A lawyer for Trump spoke on this: “Based on the judge’s comments at the end of the trial, it would appear that he is agreeing that all the transactions that closed prior to 2014 are now out of the case.”

Trump chimed in: “Which are about 80% of the case.”

Letitia James was humiliated. She accused Trump of fomenting violence and making racist remarks.

“Trump’s comments were offensive. They were baseless. They were void of any facts and or any evidence,” James said to reporters. “What they were, were comments that were unfortunately fomenting violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, Comments unfortunately that appeals to the bottom of our humanity.”

“I will not be bullied, and so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt,” Letitia James said.

Letitia is big mad: "I will not be bullied, and so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt."

President Trump unloaded on crooked Marxist Letitia James and far-left judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday outside of the courtroom.

“He called me a fraud and he valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million. And you can’t do that. It’s worth probably 50 to 100 times more than that. And our corrupt attorney general, she’s totally corrupt. She just wanted the publicity to run for governor, and then she failed running for governor,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump continued, “…She (Letitia James) went after Trump because she was running for governor. That’s the only reason. But she got the judge to value Mar a Lago for $18 million when the smallest house in Palm Beach is probably worth $50 million. And this is the biggest, the best anywhere in the country. There’s nothing like it.”

“This is election interference! They made up a fake case. They’re fraudulent people. And the judge already knows what he’s going to do. He’s a Democrat judge,” Trump said.

“In all fairness he has no choice. He has no choice. He’s run by the Democrats. I know this city better than anybody knows this city. There’s nobody who knows it like I do. He’s a Democrat judge out of the clubhouses. He’s controlled. And it’s a shame. What’s going on here is a shame,” he said.

“Our whole system is corrupt. This is corrupt. Atlanta is corrupt. And what’s coming out of DC is corrupt,” Trump concluded.

TRUMP: "I'm stuck here.. I would rather be right now in Iowa, I'd rather be in New Hampshire or South Carolina, or Ohio or a lot of other places but I'm stuck here because I have a corrupt Attorney General that communicates with the DOJ in Washington that keeps me nice and busy."

Trump departed New York Wednesday afternoon.

