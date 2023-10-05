Left-Wing Protesters Ram Ramaswamy Campaign Car In Iowa

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was at an event in Grinnell, Iowa on Thursday when he got into a heated conversation with left-wing protesters. While he was speaking to leftist protesters on their differing views on the Ukraine war, two of them hit his campaign car off and drove away.

Ramaswamy has vowed to cut Ukraine funding and the left-wing protesters were not happy about his stance.

Vivek was not in the car at the time of the accident and was not injured. Police were called to the scene.

A group of protesters circled around @VivekGRamaswamy outside his event in Iowa to protest his views on how to end the Ukraine War. Another protester off screen hit his car and sped away. pic.twitter.com/0hQ7zcrX2p — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 5, 2023

Pictures posted to social media show the damaged car after two protesters who were aged 22 and 26, hit Ramaswamy’s campaign vehicle and drove off. He was at Saint Rest Coffee house encountering the protesters during the accident but was not hurt. He was not in the vehicle.

Two protesters, aged 22 and 26, rammed their vehicle into @VivekGRamaswamy’s car as he visited Saints Rest Coffee House in Grinnell, Iowa on Thursday. The 2024 presidential hopeful is not hurt and was not in the car at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/witPOe9uj1 — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) October 5, 2023

Vivek expressed concerns for kids in public schools. He was asked by a protester, “what’s it like being the punching bag of the RNC?” Vivek’s response, “I think the RNC is corrupt, I think both political parties are pretty corrupt.”

Here Vivek engages with protesters during that same stop. pic.twitter.com/cinphRxGMw — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) October 5, 2023

Vivek commented on his exchange with the protesters. He said it was civil with the exception of two protesters hitting his car.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors,” Vivek said.

Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors. https://t.co/AePWupLDEj — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 5, 2023

