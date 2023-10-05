Left-Wing Protesters Ram Ramaswamy Campaign Car In Iowa

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was at an event in Grinnell, Iowa on Thursday when he got into a heated conversation with left-wing protesters. While he was speaking to leftist protesters on their differing views on the Ukraine war, two of them hit his campaign car off and drove away.

Ramaswamy has vowed to cut Ukraine funding and the left-wing protesters were not happy about his stance.

Vivek was not in the car at the time of the accident and was not injured. Police were called to the scene.

Pictures posted to social media show the damaged car after two protesters who were aged 22 and 26, hit Ramaswamy’s campaign vehicle and drove off. He was at Saint Rest Coffee house encountering the protesters during the accident but was not hurt. He was not in the vehicle.

Vivek expressed concerns for kids in public schools. He was asked by a protester, “what’s it like being the punching bag of the RNC?” Vivek’s response, “I think the RNC is corrupt, I think both political parties are pretty corrupt.”

Vivek commented on his exchange with the protesters. He said it was civil with the exception of two protesters hitting his car.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors,” Vivek said.

More from Fox News:

Protesters rammed their car in the back of a campaign vehicle of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ahead of an event held in Grinnell, Iowa, Fox News Digital has learned.

A group of liberal protesters appeared outside Ramaswamy’s event at Saints Rest Coffee House on Thursday. Ramaswamy’s campaign told Fox News Digital a female driver of a blue Honda Civic and a passenger were yelling expletives at the GOP hopeful, giving him the middle finger and blaring the car horn.

The driver later hit the rear end of the campaign’s parked SUV and drove off, though the campaign could not definitively say whether it was intentional.

Grinnell Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that police were called to the scene over a property damage incident.

