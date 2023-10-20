Left Wing Comedian Sarah Silverman Expresses Support for Israel on Social Media – Backpedals Furiously After Leftists Accuse Her of Racism and Supporting Genocide

Comedian Sarah Silverman recently posted a message on Instagram that was clearly meant to be a message of support for Israel. It makes sense, considering the fact that Silverman is Jewish.

Unfortunately for Silverman, she was almost immediately attacked by her fellow travelers on the left who accused her of everything from racism to supporting genocide.

This is what Silverman posted:

piece of shit announcement pic.twitter.com/NiqDIcKnu5 — Matt Lieb?? (@mattlieb) October 19, 2023

The backlash came swiftly.

Sarah Silverman casually calling for genocide on social media. These people are the information arm of war criminals, making them war criminals themselves. pic.twitter.com/wRhxZEBwTw — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) October 19, 2023

Sarah Silverman shared this genocidal post on Instagram about Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7gfQhRBfFz — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 19, 2023

Now she is claiming that it was a ‘stoned’ mistake.

The Daily Mail reports:

Comic Sarah Silverman says she made a ‘stoned’ mistake with post slamming those calling Israel ‘inhumane’ for cutting off water and electricity to Gaza – because she was busy ‘wondering where the hostages are’ Comedian Sarah Silverman says she made a ‘mistake’ after sharing a post slamming those calling Israel ‘inhumane’ for cutting off water and electricity to Gaza. Silverman, who is Jewish, triggered an onslaught of criticism on social media after re-sharing a post to her Instagram story. It read: ‘PSA: There is a very strange thing happening. Many are saying that it’s inhumane that Israel is cutting off water/electricity to Gaza. Israel made it pretty simple – “release the hostages and we will turn it back on”. ‘Instead of pleading with Hamas to release CIVILIAN hostages which include BABIES and TODDLERS there are politicians (cough couch AOC) calling Israel inhumane. ‘If that isn’t enough for you: ISRAEL DOES NOT NEED TO SUPPLY GAZA WITH THESE RESOURCES (which they do, for FREE)… Screengrabs began to circulate on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where Silverman’s name is trending Thursday. In response to one post condemning her for supporting the stance, Silverman wrote: ‘Oh f**k yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness.’

Silverman clearly realized that her seat at the cool kids table was going to be taken away, so she backed down like a coward.

Jen I took that shit down almost immediately! – it just lives on here from people spreading it — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 19, 2023

Oh fuck yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness. NASA gave Sally Ride 100 tampons. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 19, 2023

This is how the left works. Anyone who gets out of line even for an instant, is reminded that they will face the wrath of the mob.