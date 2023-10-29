At Least 18 Injured and 2 Dead in Shooting Incident During Halloween Celebration in Tampa, Florida

At least two individuals lost their lives and another 18 suffered injuries following a violent incident involving firearms as groups of people were departing from Halloween festivities in Tampa, Florida during the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:47 a.m., Tampa Police Officers responded to a shooting incident on the 1600 block of E. 7th Ave.

At the time of the incident, approximately 50 officers were already working along the 7th Ave corridor. Despite their presence, an altercation between two groups escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire outside Tangra Nightclub and a 7-Eleven convenience store.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

According to Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino:

I live in Tampa where the mass shooting took place last night that took 2 lives and injured at least 18 others Early reports show it stemmed from a fight between 2 groups of men after the bars emptied out and the men used commonly-carried pistols I’m sure many of those involved were drinking heavily Let me be the first to say – we do NOT want any new 2A infringements here in the Free State of Florida Hold these criminals accountable for their actions, but do not strip liberties and rights away from the other 99.99% of law abiding people who do the right thing every day

I live in Tampa where the mass shooting took place last night that took 2 lives and injured at least 18 others Early reports show it stemmed from a fight between 2 groups of men after the bars emptied out and the men used commonly-carried pistols I’m sure many of those involved… pic.twitter.com/dHYVK0eKnd — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 29, 2023

A spokesman from Tampa Police clarified that the 18 individuals treated for injuries may not have been victims of the gunfire itself. Instead, their injuries might have been caused by the ensuing stampede as crowds scrambled to escape the chaotic scene. However, each case is still under active investigation to determine the exact cause of the injuries.

BREAKING: At least 18 people are injured and 2 dead after a mass shooting during a Halloween celebration in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZF4mzI0dnU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in a shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, Florida pic.twitter.com/fsidI7toyS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in a #shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in #Tampa, Florida ❗️Re-upload after a watermark has not been removed ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ohrBLK9Hec — Michael (@michael_gen_x) October 29, 2023

Tampa Police have detained one individual in connection with the shooting for further questioning. Detectives are currently gathering additional evidence and developing leads to determine the cause of this tragic event. Local businesses have also partnered with the police to review surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” said Chief Lee Bercaw.

Authorities are actively seeking any information that could aid in the ongoing investigation of this tragic incident. If you have any relevant details, you are urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130. Alternatively, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay anonymously by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

“We need that video,” Bercaw said. “We’re going to hold those accountable and we’re going to bring them to justice but we need the cooperation of the community for that. And that is our ask.”