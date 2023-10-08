Lara Trump REMOVED from NYC Billboard and Much More in This Week’s Gateway Pundit Recap on Blessed News (Video)

Last week was jam packed for The Gateway Pundit, which made the transition easy for the NEW hosts of The Gateway Pundit Recap Show, Alicia Powe & Jordan Conradson!

Two of your favorite TGP reporters join the BlessedNewsApp.com ‘s #1 show – to unpack the news week for you.

We start out with everyone’s guilty pleasure, although more genuinely sad but equally hilarious, old Joe Biden falls and slips.

Alicia & Jordan will tell you, with concerned affability, that the secret plan to prevent Biden from tripping up , must not be working too well! If his balance is any harbinger to the state of the nation, we all could use some help to get a grip.

Next on the BlessedNewsApp.com Weekly Gateway Recap, we roll into two topics that are crushing the American spirit, the endless money pit of Ukrainian aid and West Point Military Academy going off the deep end into wokeness. It seems both of these black holes can endlessly suck American morale into a sad state of affairs.

The week rounds out with the egregious story of Lara Trump’s name and song title being edited out of a billboard in NYC Times Square! Our fantastic new hosts mention that President Trump might come to the rescue, suggesting taking legal action for his daughter-in-law.

To catch full episodes of the daily The Gateway Pundit Recap Show, head over to BlessedNewsApp.com and watch Monday thru Friday at 6pm ET.

Watch below: