Karine Jean-Pierre Left Stuttering After Reporter Points Out Bidenomics Has Failed to Lower Costs for Americans (VIDEO)

White House reporter Karine Jean-Pierre was left stuttering after a reporter pointed out Bidenomics has failed to lower costs for Americans.

Bidenomics: High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record-high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September – “hotter than expected.”

The core CPI excludes food and energy prices – here are the numbers for the last month:

Energy costs are up 1.5%

Gas prices are up 2.1%

Fuel oil prices are up 8.5%

Food prices are up 0.2%

“On a 12-month basis, food costs climbed 3.7%, including a 6% increase for food away from home, while energy costs were off 0.5%.” – CNBC reported.

Prices have surged nearly 18% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Wages are down more than 3%.

A White House reporter on Thursday asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the abysmal inflation report and pointed out costs are not coming down.

“[Inflation] is hotter than expected – 3.7% year-over-year, unchanged from the prior month. Talk about all the spending last year to lower costs – the last couple of months, how has that lowering costs?” the reporter asked KJP.

“So look, what we believe is that Biden… Bidenomics is in action! Right! You’re talking about lowering co-costs and that’s something that the president is continuing to do,” KJP said stuttering.

She doesn’t even believe her own lies. The reporter wasn’t having it either because he pushed back on her talking points.

“But people still hear Bidenomics and they see rent is up 7.4% year-over-year. Car repairs–car insurance is up almost 19% so costs are not coming down for all Americans,” the reporter said.

“So here’s the thing….People are still dealing with a lot!” KJP said before falsely claiming “wages are up.”

She then blamed Republicans and scolded them for wanting to cut taxes.

WATCH: