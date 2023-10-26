Kari Lake Endorses Blake Masters’ Congressional Primary Opponent

Kari Lake has endorsed Blake Masters’ congressional primary opponent, Abe Hamadeh.

Lake’s endorsement of Hamadeh came shortly after Masters announced that he was running.

.@AbrahamHamadeh is a relentless fighter for Arizonans. He is truly our Happy Warrior. He stayed in the political arena and fought for election integrity while others hid. Abe lived and went to three schools in Arizona’s Eighth District district, and he’s running for Congress… pic.twitter.com/NDv8eh7ZFi — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 26, 2023

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Lake wrote:

Hamadeh is a relentless fighter for Arizonans. He is truly our Happy Warrior. He stayed in the political arena and fought for election integrity while others hid. Abe lived and went to three schools in Arizona’s Eighth District district, and he’s running for Congress to give back to the community that made him the man he is today. I’m proud to call Abe a friend and honored to give him my endorsement.

Hamadeh ran for attorney general in 2022, while Masters ran for Senate.

Trump has previously criticized Masters for not fighting hard enough to prove that the Arizona election was “rigged and stolen,” the conversation was recorded and publicly released last October.

Masters and Hamadeh are competing for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who has announced that she will not seek re-election.