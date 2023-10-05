Judge Engoron Bars Trump, Trump Family Members From Transferring Assets without Notifying Appointed Court Monitor – Former Clinton Judge Barbara Jones

Far-left Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron barred Trump and Trump’s family members from transferring assets or creating new entities without notifying an appointed court monitor on day 4 of Letitia James’ Stalinist show trial.

The independent court monitor, Barbara Jones, is a former federal judge appointed by Bill Clinton.

Nothing to see here, move along.

ABC News reported:

As the questioning of witnesses continues, Judge Engoron has issued an order outlining the next steps to dissolve Trump’s companies in New York. Engoron last week found that Trump and his adult sons used fraudulent documents to conduct business, and ordered the cancellation of his business certificates in the state. Trump appealed that ruling yesterday. In today’s order, Engoron asks the defendants to provide a list of “entities controlled or beneficially owned by Donald J. Trump” — and the other co-defendants — to the Hon. Barbara S. Jones, the independent monitor overseeing Trump’s business activities. Trump is also required to notify Jones of any new business applications or changes to preexisting entities. The order also gives the parties 30 days to recommend a receiver to oversee the dissolution of Trump’s corporate assets. However both parties previously suggested that they plan to recommend Jones for that position.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud.

The judge also ruled that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million – of course, no one in the real estate business is buying this.

President Trump unloaded on crooked Marxist Letitia James and far-left judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday outside of the courtroom.

“He called me a fraud and he valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million. And you can’t do that. It’s worth probably 50 to 100 times more than that. And our corrupt attorney general, she’s totally corrupt. She just wanted the publicity to run for governor, and then she failed running for governor,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump continued, “…She (Letitia James) went after Trump because she was running for governor. That’s the only reason. But she got the judge to value Mar a Lago for $18 million when the smallest house in Palm Beach is probably worth $50 million. And this is the biggest, the best anywhere in the country. There’s nothing like it.”

“This is election interference! They made up a fake case. They’re fraudulent people. And the judge already knows what he’s going to do. He’s a Democrat judge,” Trump said.

“In all fairness he has no choice. He has no choice. He’s run by the Democrats. I know this city better than anybody knows this city. There’s nobody who knows it like I do. He’s a Democrat judge out of the clubhouses. He’s controlled. And it’s a shame. What’s going on here is a shame,” he said.

“Our whole system is corrupt. This is corrupt. Atlanta is corrupt. And what’s coming out of DC is corrupt,” Trump concluded.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to: