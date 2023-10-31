Joe Rogan Interviews Elon Musk – Watch 2-Hour Interview Here (VIDEO)

Highly popular podcaster Joe Rogan interviewed Elon Musk on Tuesday.

The first 2 hours of the 2-hour and 41-minute interview was posted to Elon Musk’s platform X on Tuesday.

The two discussed Marxism, and cancel culture, which Musk refers to as “mind virus.”

WATCH:

Podcast with the great and powerful @elonmusk #ad Full episode is 2 hours and 41 minutes, first 2 hours is available here on https://t.co/AIkGSaxVMA pic.twitter.com/DQh0GGNyaO — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 31, 2023

Elon Musk and Twitter reached a deal almost one year ago today. Musk became the official owner of Twitter last October.

He purchased Twitter for $54.20 per share – or about $44 billion.

Since then Democrat-media complex has had the knives out for Elon Musk. Efforts to cancel Elon Musk have failed.

Efforts to cancel Joe Rogan over his views on the Covid pandemic also failed. Rogan previously said he recovered from Covid in 3 days after taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, IV vitamin drip and the media exploded.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek last year announced his company would be adding a content advisory warning to podcasts that discuss Covid-19.

The new advisory warning came just one week after Joe Biden’s surgeon general called for Joe Rogan to be censored.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.” CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.