Joe Biden Slams Fist on Podium, Randomly Starts Shouting Out of Nowhere During Roundtable with Jewish Leaders (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon stopped by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders to deliver remarks on Israel following the ambush Hamas terror attack that left more than 1,700 Israelis dead.

At least 22 Americans are dead and many are being held hostage by Hamas. Joe Biden hid for two days as Hamas terrorists threatened to execute hostages and post the grisly killings online.

After sending $6 billion to Iran to fund Hamas terrorists, Joe Biden is now claiming he supports Israel and the Jewish community.

Biden delivered remarks to Jewish leaders in the Indian Treaty Room in the East Wing of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined Biden.

He claimed he is working to free American hostages although he did not offer any details.

“We’re working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts,” Biden said. “Now, the press are going to shout to me, and many of you are, that you know … what are you doing to bring these — get these folks home? If I told you, I wouldn’t be able to get them home. Folks, there’s a lot we’re doing, a lot we’re doing.”

Biden continued, “I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home,” he continued. “But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre. So, I hope you understand how bizarre I think it would be to try to answer that question.”

At one point Biden glitched and froze.

“I just look… I mean… *long pause*… I’ll never forget… Well, I won’t go into that —Anyway…” Biden said.

Out of nowhere Biden randomly started shouting. He slammed his fist on the podium as he yelled at the Jewish leaders.

“I wanted them to see!” Biden shouted as he slammed his fist on the podium.

