HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Reads “Period” From His Pre-Written Script During Remarks at Lavish State Dinner For Australian Prime Minister (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Dr. Jill threw a lavish State Dinner for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon of Australia on Wednesday night.

The world is on fire and Americans are still trapped in Gaza, but Joe Biden partied the night away with DC elites. Hunter Biden was notably absent Wednesday night after he received major backlash for attending a previous State Dinner with US Attorney General Merrick Garland in attendance.

WATCH:

Joe Biden mumbled through his speech as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stood by and watched.

“To navigate Down Under, each one of them was given a manual entitled, and here’s what it was entitled, Instructions for American Servicemen in Australia. I’d like to read it,” Biden said to laughs.

Biden is completely shot. He also read “period” from his pre-written script.

“And you know, that old remembrance promise: At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them, period,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.