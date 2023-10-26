HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Reads “Period” From His Pre-Written Script During Remarks at Lavish State Dinner For Australian Prime Minister (VIDEO)

Joe and Dr. Jill threw a lavish State Dinner for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon of Australia on Wednesday night.

The world is on fire and Americans are still trapped in Gaza, but Joe Biden partied the night away with DC elites. Hunter Biden was notably absent Wednesday night after he received major backlash for attending a previous State Dinner with US Attorney General Merrick Garland in attendance.

WATCH:

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a lavish black-tie state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon. (AP) pic.twitter.com/3ayg4IijIP — Voice of America (@VOANews) October 26, 2023

Joe Biden mumbled through his speech as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stood by and watched.

“To navigate Down Under, each one of them was given a manual entitled, and here’s what it was entitled, Instructions for American Servicemen in Australia. I’d like to read it,” Biden said to laughs.

Biden is completely shot. He also read “period” from his pre-written script.

“And you know, that old remembrance promise: At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them, period,” Biden said.

WATCH: