Joe Biden Pauses Speech on ‘Junk Fees’ to Berate Women in Front Row at Rose Garden Event (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on his administration’s actions to ‘protect consumers’ from hidden junk fees.

“Junk fees cost American families tens of billions of dollars each year and inhibit competition, hurting consumers, workers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Research shows that fees charged at the back-end of the buying process make it harder to comparison shop for the best deal and lead to consumers paying upward of twenty percent more. Junk fees also make it hard for honest businesses to compete, stifle innovation, and hurt small businesses.” the White House said.

Biden shuffled out to the Rose Garden and spoke for 10 minutes before disappearing again. He is all smiles as Hamas terrorists that he just funded hold Americans hostage in Israel.

“How much are your monthly bills, and after they’re all paid, how much do you have left for necessities? Is there enough left over just to give you a little bit of breathing room?” Biden said highlighting the failures of Bidenomics. Most Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck – even six-figure earners are feeling the squeeze thanks to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden absurdly claimed, “We beat Big Pharma” before pausing his speech to berate the women in the front row.

“None of the women in the front row here have been around for more than two or three years, but some of the guys have been here for a hell of a long time…” Biden said.

