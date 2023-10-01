Joe Biden Angry Over Elon Musk’s Purchase of Twitter, Says Now People Have “No Notion” of What Information is True (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with ProPublica’s John Harwood to address ‘threats to democracy,’ the Supreme Court and other issues.

Biden is not happy with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter last October for $54.20 per share – or about $44 billion. He immediately fired Democrat-Deep State protectors CEO Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde.

The Democrat-Deep State-Media complex lost control over the flow of information after Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

Recall, that Vijaya Gadde, an immigrant from India who hates the First Amendment, was behind the censorship of conservatives and Trump supporters.

"I’ve never met a national politician in the U.S. who is so ill informed, evasive, puerile and deceptive as Trump." https://t.co/Wv1tXKGWAF — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) March 27, 2016

“Twitter Files” released after Musk’s takeover of the platform revealed secret black lists of conservative users. The US government was heavily involved in Twitter’s censorship of American citizens.

The Biden Regime was subsequently sued for colluding with Big Tech to silence American citizens. The Missouri and Louisiana (and Gateway Pundit) v. Biden First Amendment lawsuit challenging the government’s collusion with Big Tech to suppress the speech of millions of Americans is headed to the Supreme Court.

Of course, John Harwood teed up Joe Biden with a softball: “What about what Elon Musk has done to Twitter? Lowering guardrails against misinformation. Does that contribute to it?”

“Yeah it does!” Biden said rambling about a book he wanted to write about technological changes.

“Where do people get their news? They, they go on the internet. They, they, they go online, they go, and you have no notion whether it’s true or not,” Biden said.

Translation: Biden is furious the government can no longer censor conservatives and control the information flow.

This is why the Biden Regime is targeting Elon Musk with endless investigations and lawsuits.

VIDEO: