January 6 Step by Step-Ivan Raiklin Gives Full Breakdown of Jan 6 on Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast

Ivan Raiklin, an expert on the deep state politics behind January 6, joins Jake Lang on this week’s Political Prisoner Podcast to give step-by-step analysis of J6.

Jake and Ivan delve into shocking details as Ivan weaves the intricate elements of January 6 into one cohesive timeline and structure.

You will get answers to questions like:

  • Who is Yogananda Pittman and why is she taking orders from Nancy Pelosi?!
  • What key players in Washington had the most to benefit from a fallout at the Capitol that day?
  • And how does this all relate to 2024?!

Prepare for a wild ride through the coup d’état at the Capitol January 6, 2021.

Listen below:

Thanks for sharing!
