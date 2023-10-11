Jan 6er Kim Sorgente Weeps While Describing Rosanne Boyland’s Death he Witnessed (VIDEO)

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Rosanne Boyland went to the Capitol on Jan 6 because she loved President Trump and knew the election was stolen. She died that day. Kim Sorgente was there. He weeps while discussing her death.

Kim Sorgente was on the Joe Hoft Show on TNTRadio.live today. Like most Americans, Mr. Sorgente’s life has been turned upside down after the 2020 Election. The economy is failing, inflation is at decade highs, the border is open, the world is on fire, and the DOJ is no longer just.

Kim’s story is extra challenging. He attended an event before Jan 6 in Orange County, California. He was assaulted by a man with brass knuckles and defended himself with a bullhorn. He was charged months later with assault with a deadly weapon. No one else was charged for events that day.

He recently was in court where the judge kicked everyone out of the room, handcuffed and belittled Sorgente for trying to obtain another judge.

Today, Sorgente discussed a different matter. Sorgente was at the US Capitol on Jan 6 and he witnessed the death of Rosanne Boyland. He shared this horrific experience and he wept when talking about her death at the hands of the Capitol police.

Cara Castronuova wrote an exceptional piece on Boyland at The Gateway Pundit.

Sorgente starts off the segment below by saying:

I think I have a unique perspective of this. I certainly want to remember Rosanne Boyland. Yeah, I was more close to the police, and …they did this major push…It was like a synchronized chemical attack and a charge. [People fell down and Rosanne was one of them.] Once she fell down on the ground, people just tripped on her. They were like packed sardines. Pretty soon there was like logs falling down. Everybody was falling down on top of her. And there was like a pile up of like eight people on top of this poor woman. And the crowd was so thick and being pressured so hard, people had to lean on the mound that she was under just to keep themselves from falling down…No one was trampling her… …Everybody that was on top of her fell on top of her because they were pushed and they couldn’t keep their footing either. And I realized as I heard the man crying who was with her [weeping] you know crying her name. And so I realized pretty quick I had to do something and I started to talk to the officers. I tried to reason with them. I told them, I said look, I don’t want her to die and I begged them. I threw all my dignity out the window, I cried like a baby. I cried, I pleaded with these officers. [Weeping] I begged them for at least two minutes. I just kept saying, please I don’t want her to die. You can save her. Please help her. She’s going to die. I just kept saying it over and over… …There were at least three times I thought I was going to die because I couldn’t breath because of the pressure and the chemical agent in the air. .. …After a couple of minutes I just turned to look back and I turned by back on the officers and that’s when they came down with a club on my head. When my back was turned…I saw stars and blood started coming down my forehead…But you know I spilled blood trying to save a woman’s life, and I’m proud of that and I tried to step up. Americans have been trying to step up for the past six years… I felt like our country died that day. There was so much going on.

Watch this interview below:

Sorgente and other strong men need our prayers and support. This tyrannical government should never have done to these warriors what it did. Please pray for them.