A Smug Jamaal Bowman Doubles Down on Lie After He Pulled Fire Alarm to Shut Down Congressional Proceeding (VIDEO)

Communist Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Monday seemed unbothered as a reporter asked him if he’s afraid of any repercussions after he committed a crime and pulled the fire alarm in an effort to shut down a Congressional proceeding on Saturday.

Insurrectionist Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon building after Democrats unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before a government shutdown on Saturday evening.

According to a report by Breitbart News, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) allegedly tore down two signs warning that a door on the second floor of the Cannon House Office Building was for emergency use only. He then proceeded to pull the fire alarm, leading to a full-scale law enforcement and emergency services response, which resulted in the evacuation of the building.

Multiple sources familiar with the ongoing investigation provided Breitbart News with photographs of the scene.

These photos show that the emergency exit door had two large red signs stating, “EMERGENCY EXIT ONLY—PUSH UNTIL ALARM SOUNDS (3 SECONDS) DOOR WILL UNLOCK IN 30 SECONDS.” Another sign on a stand in front of the door also indicated that it was an emergency exit only.

Jamaal Bowman released a lame excuse on Saturday. He knows he will get away with this crime. He hates the American people.

I want to personally clear up confusion surrounding today’s events. Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused. But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open. I also met after the vote with the Sergeant at Arms and the Capitol Police, at their request, and explained what had happened. My hope is that no one will make more of this than it was. I am working hard every day, including today, to do my job, to do it well, and deliver for my constituents. Peace and Love.

Jamaal Bowman continued to lie and gaslight after he committed a crime.

“You know, I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man! That’s all it was!” a smug Bowman told a reporter on Monday.

Bowman knows he won’t be expelled, indicted or even censured after he committed a crime.

BREAKING: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) finally speaks out about pulling a fire alarm inside the Capitol: "I was in a rush to go vote." What on earth?? pic.twitter.com/hVBzcp7iGf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 2, 2023

GOP lawmakers are calling for Bowman to be expelled and arrested.

“Why has he not yet been arrested?” Rep. Malliotakis said on Fox News Monday morning.

