“It’s a Political Witch-Hunt, The Likes of Which Nobody Has Ever Seen” – President Trump Responds to Reporter Asking About Monday Trial in Far-Left Letitia James’ Lawsuit (VIDEO)

President Trump took one final question from the media as he departed a meeting with farmers in Leighton, Iowa, following a speaking event in Ottumwa.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump met with farmers in Leighton, Iowa, after the Team Trump Caucus event in Ottumwa. During his speech in Ottumwa, President Trump promised to “remain the champion of American farmers with four more years in the white house” and “cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers.” Watch the President’s full speech here.

While in Leighton, Trump took a few questions from the media and obliterated Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Congressional Office Building in Washington DC to shut down Congress and obstruct an official proceeding. President Trump said he should be in jail and “prosecuted the same exact way as J6 people,” who were imprisoned by the Biden Regime for peacefully entering the US Capitol when police let them in on January 6, 2021.

As he was leaving in his motorcade en route to the airport, President Trump responded to one last question about radical left prosecutor Letitia James’ civil lawsuit in New York.

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump last Tuesday responded to a New York judge’s decision to rescind his business licenses as punishment in the suit. “Derranged New York State Judge” Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud. A non-jury trial begins tomorrow, October 2, in New York.

Watch President Trump speak out against this political persecution the day before the trial below:

Reporter: Are you still planning to go to New York tomorrow, President Trump? Trump: I’ll tell you about that tomorrow. Today is about the farms. We have such great cases. It’s a political witch-hunt, the likes of which nobody has ever seen. Thank you very much.