Israeli Airstrike Destroys Gaza Strip’s Lone Planned Parenthood-Affiliate Clinic

The only Planned Parenthood-affiliate clinic located inside the Gaza Strip was completely annihilated by Israel Defense Force’s strikes.

In an official statement The Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association wrote “On 8 October, PFPPA’s only center in Gaza was destroyed following an Israeli airstrike to an adjacent building, completely cutting off their ability to offer healthcare to women who have already been systematically denied sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights by the Israeli occupation.”

The statement however noticeably refused to mention anything regarding Hamas’ vicious attacks that occuredin the past week.

According to Article 8 of Palestinian Public Health Law abortions are strictly illegal but Live Action reported abortion pills have been known to be supplied by some PFPPA clinics in the region.

BREAKING: Planned Parenthood announces Israel has destroyed their only facility in Gaza in an airstrike https://t.co/LWnIRzRnc2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2023

Per Newsweek:

The Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association’s (PFPPA’s) only clinic in Gaza was destroyed after an Israeli airstrike hit an adjacent building. On October 7, Hamas led the deadliest Palestinian militant attack on Israel in history. Israel subsequently launched its heaviest-ever airstrikes on Gaza. As of Friday, at least 2,800 people had been killed on both sides, the Associated Press reported. The airstrike that impacted the PFPPA location in Gaza was fired on October 8. PFPPA is a member of the IPPF, with locations in the West Bank areas of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and Halhoul. It also has the one location in Gaza. The U.S. member association to IPPF is the Planned Parenthood Federation, but the Gaza clinic is not operated by Planned Parenthood of America.