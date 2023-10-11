Israel-Hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib Confronted about Hamas Chopping Off Babies’ Heads – Refuses to Answer (VIDEO)

by

On Saturday Hamas terrorists killed over 1,000 Jews, injured thousands, and kidnapped an unknown number of Jews and foreigners.

At least 14 Americans died in the Islamist attack. 20 Americans are still missing.

12=year-old Erez Calderon was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

This was the largest mass murder of Jews in one day since the Holocaust in World War II.

After several hours of silence, Jew-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib released a statement and blamed Israel for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

As classy as ever – what a sick, sick woman.

Rashida Tlaib is such a radical that Israel banned her and Ilhan Omar from a planned propaganda tour in their country.

On Tuesday FOX News reporter Jacqui Heinrich confronted Rashida Tlaib and asked her if she would comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads.

Rashida refused to answer.

She would not even condemn that barbaric act!
How wicked.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

