Israel-Hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib Confronted about Hamas Chopping Off Babies’ Heads – Refuses to Answer (VIDEO)

On Saturday Hamas terrorists killed over 1,000 Jews, injured thousands, and kidnapped an unknown number of Jews and foreigners.

At least 14 Americans died in the Islamist attack. 20 Americans are still missing.

12=year-old Erez Calderon was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

This is Erez Calderon, a 12 year-old Israeli boy, kidnapped by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza. They are terrorizing this child. Hamas are savages with no red lines. Share this video❗️Show the world the evil of Hamas ‼️pic.twitter.com/NjS1EsnZIi — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 8, 2023

This was the largest mass murder of Jews in one day since the Holocaust in World War II.

The largest mass murder of Jews since the holocaust… #JoeBiden, #JustinTrudeau and the rest of the leaders who enabled #Hamas and #Iran should be flayed alive!! Innocent Israelis blood is on their hands. Dear God rain hellfire justice down on them!!! https://t.co/FkLLT1mSpi — BradyAlfredsson (@BradyAlfredsson) October 8, 2023

After several hours of silence, Jew-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib released a statement and blamed Israel for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

As classy as ever – what a sick, sick woman.

Rashida Tlaib is such a radical that Israel banned her and Ilhan Omar from a planned propaganda tour in their country.

On Tuesday FOX News reporter Jacqui Heinrich confronted Rashida Tlaib and asked her if she would comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads.

Rashida refused to answer.

She would not even condemn that barbaric act!

How wicked.

Via Midnight Rider.

